Tata Coffee Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 189.87 crore, up 2.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.87 crore in September 2021 up 2.3% from Rs. 185.61 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.29 crore in September 2021 down 18.02% from Rs. 22.31 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.63 crore in September 2021 down 13.5% from Rs. 33.10 crore in September 2020.

Tata Coffee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.19 in September 2020.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 234.20 on October 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 104.72% returns over the last 6 months and 127.60% over the last 12 months.