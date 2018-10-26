Tata Coffee Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 177.40 crore, up 3.25% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 177.40 crore in September 2018 up 3.25% from Rs. 171.81 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.42 crore in September 2018 up 24.77% from Rs. 24.38 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.21 crore in September 2018 down 7.07% from Rs. 37.89 crore in September 2017.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.31 in September 2017.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 94.70 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -28.58% returns over the last 6 months and -36.72% over the last 12 months.