Tata Coffee Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.12 crore, up 4.35% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Coffee are:

Net Sales at Rs 227.12 crore in March 2022 up 4.35% from Rs. 217.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.83 crore in March 2022 down 33.24% from Rs. 40.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.71 crore in March 2022 down 23.62% from Rs. 55.92 crore in March 2021.

Tata Coffee EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.15 in March 2021.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 218.00 on April 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.68% returns over the last 6 months and 72.20% over the last 12 months.

Tata Coffee
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 227.12 220.45 217.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 227.12 220.45 217.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 86.60 75.73 65.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 68.07 17.39 43.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -72.79 2.64 -23.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.64 55.36 58.92
Depreciation 6.11 5.98 6.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.17 47.78 48.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.32 15.57 18.01
Other Income 18.28 18.91 31.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.60 34.48 49.87
Interest 1.22 1.27 0.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.38 33.21 48.92
Exceptional Items -0.92 -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.46 33.21 48.92
Tax 7.63 4.65 8.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.83 28.56 40.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.83 28.56 40.19
Equity Share Capital 18.68 18.68 18.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.44 1.53 2.15
Diluted EPS 1.44 1.53 2.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.44 1.53 2.15
Diluted EPS 1.44 1.53 2.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 26, 2022 07:44 pm
