Tata Coffee Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 201.25 crore, up 8.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.25 crore in March 2019 up 8.02% from Rs. 186.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2019 up 211.76% from Rs. 3.91 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.35 crore in March 2019 up 94.02% from Rs. 12.55 crore in March 2018.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2018.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 92.90 on April 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.21% returns over the last 6 months and -28.98% over the last 12 months.