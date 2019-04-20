App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Coffee Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 201.25 crore, up 8.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Coffee are:

Net Sales at Rs 201.25 crore in March 2019 up 8.02% from Rs. 186.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2019 up 211.76% from Rs. 3.91 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.35 crore in March 2019 up 94.02% from Rs. 12.55 crore in March 2018.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2018.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 92.90 on April 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.21% returns over the last 6 months and -28.98% over the last 12 months.

Tata Coffee
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 201.25 165.17 186.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 201.25 165.17 186.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 57.12 58.17 56.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 24.01 7.31 26.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.93 1.83 20.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.54 48.24 51.27
Depreciation 5.92 6.18 5.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.14 39.68 39.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.59 3.76 -13.80
Other Income 10.84 18.92 20.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.43 22.68 6.81
Interest 1.89 2.48 3.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.54 20.20 3.22
Exceptional Items -- 1.60 --
P/L Before Tax 16.54 21.80 3.22
Tax 4.35 5.89 -0.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.19 15.91 3.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.19 15.91 3.91
Equity Share Capital 18.68 18.68 18.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.65 0.85 0.21
Diluted EPS 0.65 0.85 0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.65 0.85 0.21
Diluted EPS 0.65 0.85 0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 20, 2019 04:38 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #Tata Coffee

