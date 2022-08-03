 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Coffee Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.16 crore, up 29.37% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Coffee are:

Net Sales at Rs 232.16 crore in June 2022 up 29.37% from Rs. 179.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.96 crore in June 2022 up 6.39% from Rs. 28.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.15 crore in June 2022 up 8.53% from Rs. 39.76 crore in June 2021.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in June 2021.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 224.25 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.68% returns over the last 6 months and 8.46% over the last 12 months.

Tata Coffee
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 232.16 227.12 179.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 232.16 227.12 179.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 84.34 86.60 57.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.80 68.07 20.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.55 -72.79 -10.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.61 62.64 49.18
Depreciation 5.91 6.11 6.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 61.11 58.17 46.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.94 18.32 10.10
Other Income 11.30 18.28 23.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.24 36.60 33.75
Interest 1.15 1.22 1.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.09 35.38 32.74
Exceptional Items -- -0.92 --
P/L Before Tax 36.09 34.46 32.74
Tax 6.13 7.63 4.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.96 26.83 28.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.96 26.83 28.16
Equity Share Capital 18.68 18.68 18.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 1.44 1.51
Diluted EPS 1.60 1.44 1.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 1.44 1.51
Diluted EPS 1.60 1.44 1.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
