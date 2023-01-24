 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Coffee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 273.04 crore, up 23.86% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Coffee are:

Net Sales at Rs 273.04 crore in December 2022 up 23.86% from Rs. 220.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.61 crore in December 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 28.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.74 crore in December 2022 up 10.58% from Rs. 40.46 crore in December 2021.

Tata Coffee
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 273.04 261.44 220.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 273.04 261.44 220.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 101.00 86.88 75.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 24.06 18.27 17.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.05 3.29 2.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 60.69 54.53 55.36
Depreciation 6.54 5.76 5.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.92 66.50 47.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.78 26.21 15.57
Other Income 22.42 12.02 18.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.20 38.23 34.48
Interest 3.86 1.90 1.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.34 36.33 33.21
Exceptional Items -- 147.04 --
P/L Before Tax 34.34 183.37 33.21
Tax 7.73 39.82 4.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.61 143.55 28.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.61 143.55 28.56
Equity Share Capital 18.68 18.68 18.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.42 7.69 1.53
Diluted EPS 1.42 7.69 1.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.42 7.68 1.53
Diluted EPS 1.42 7.69 1.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited