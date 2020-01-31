Tata Coffee Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 166.16 crore, up 0.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.16 crore in December 2019 up 0.6% from Rs. 165.17 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.37 crore in December 2019 up 53.17% from Rs. 15.91 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.37 crore in December 2019 up 15.63% from Rs. 28.86 crore in December 2018.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.85 in December 2018.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 99.95 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.98% returns over the last 6 months and 12.49% over the last 12 months.