Tata Coffee Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 165.17 crore, down 0.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.17 crore in December 2018 down 0.5% from Rs. 166.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.91 crore in December 2018 up 57.21% from Rs. 10.12 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.86 crore in December 2018 up 28.95% from Rs. 22.38 crore in December 2017.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2017.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 91.40 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 6 months and -39.27% over the last 12 months.