Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Coffee Q2 net profit up 5.6% to Rs 42 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Tata Coffee said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
Tata Coffee Ltd on Wednesday reported a 5.65 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.40 crore for September quarter on improved revenues.

Net income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 546.63 crore from Rs 486.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Net income for the quarter under review rose to Rs 546.63 crore from Rs 486.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 488.76 crore as against Rs 439.12 crore in the said period, the filing said.

Shares of Tata Coffee closed at Rs 108.95 apiece on BSE, down 0.37 percent over previous close.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #Business #Results #Tata Coffee

