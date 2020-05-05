Tata Coffee net profit falls 6% to Rs 9.86 crore in March quarter; FY20 profit up 20% at Rs 82.4 crore

The firm's total income, however, rose to Rs 523.46 crore during the fourth quarter of 2019-20, from Rs 464.46 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Tata Coffee on Tuesday reported a 6 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 9.86 crore for the quarter ended March 31. Its net profit had stood at Rs 10.49 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The firm's total income, however, rose to Rs 523.46 crore during the fourth quarter of 2019-20, from Rs 464.46 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
During the financial year 2019-20, the company's net profit rose to Rs 82.40 crore from Rs 68.77 crore in the previous year.
