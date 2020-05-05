App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Coffee net profit falls 6% to Rs 9.86 crore in March quarter; FY20 profit up 20% at Rs 82.4 crore

The firm's total income, however, rose to Rs 523.46 crore during the fourth quarter of 2019-20, from Rs 464.46 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Coffee on Tuesday reported a 6 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 9.86 crore for the quarter ended March 31. Its net profit had stood at Rs 10.49 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The firm's total income, however, rose to Rs 523.46 crore during the fourth quarter of 2019-20, from Rs 464.46 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the financial year 2019-20, the company's net profit rose to Rs 82.40 crore from Rs 68.77 crore in the previous year.

Close
The company's total income rose to Rs 1,986.78 crore in 2019-20, compared with Rs 1,822.41 crore in the financial year 2018-19.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #Business #Results #Tata Coffee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Uttar Pradesh: Villagers ban entry of Muslims after nearby hamlet reports coronavirus infection; 3 arrested

Uttar Pradesh: Villagers ban entry of Muslims after nearby hamlet reports coronavirus infection; 3 arrested

Coronavirus pandemic | 841 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cases rise to 15,525; 34 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic | 841 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cases rise to 15,525; 34 deaths

Lockdown 3.0 | Mumbai closes all non-essential stores, including standalone liquor shops

Lockdown 3.0 | Mumbai closes all non-essential stores, including standalone liquor shops

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.