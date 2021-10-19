MARKET NEWS

Earnings

Tata Coffee Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 548.52 crore, up 0.94% Y-o-Y

October 19, 2021 / 10:57 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Coffee are:

Net Sales at Rs 548.52 crore in September 2021 up 0.94% from Rs. 543.43 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.04 crore in September 2021 up 46.72% from Rs. 23.20 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.06 crore in September 2021 up 17.6% from Rs. 91.89 crore in September 2020.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.24 in September 2020.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 234.15 on October 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 104.59% returns over the last 6 months and 127.55% over the last 12 months.

Tata Coffee
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations548.52532.65543.43
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations548.52532.65543.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials197.71201.66181.39
Purchase of Traded Goods59.1197.9573.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.67-48.8322.81
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost87.1490.7779.97
Depreciation20.5319.8120.65
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses100.63100.8797.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.7370.4268.04
Other Income5.805.383.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.5375.8071.24
Interest14.2611.9013.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.2763.9057.87
Exceptional Items-2.92-1.20--
P/L Before Tax70.3562.7057.87
Tax16.6916.7015.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.6646.0042.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.6646.0042.40
Minority Interest-19.62-17.36-19.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates34.0428.6423.20
Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.821.531.24
Diluted EPS1.821.531.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.821.531.24
Diluted EPS1.821.531.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #Tata Coffee
first published: Oct 19, 2021 10:44 am

