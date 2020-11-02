Tata Coffee Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 543.43 crore, up 12.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 543.43 crore in September 2020 up 12.93% from Rs. 481.23 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.20 crore in September 2020 down 9.02% from Rs. 25.50 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.89 crore in September 2020 up 9.09% from Rs. 84.23 crore in September 2019.

Tata Coffee EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2019.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 101.60 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.77% returns over the last 6 months and 18.07% over the last 12 months.