Tata Coffee Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 455.93 crore, Up 19.29% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 455.93 422.16 382.19 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 455.93 422.16 382.19 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 146.56 165.72 147.42 Purchase of Traded Goods 84.37 119.78 11.48 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.48 -86.51 12.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 69.95 76.97 74.72 Depreciation 14.02 13.48 14.12 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 81.78 79.96 64.43 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.77 52.76 57.54 Other Income 5.55 4.06 5.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.32 56.82 62.69 Interest 11.22 10.36 7.91 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.10 46.46 54.78 Exceptional Items 14.68 -5.01 -- P/L Before Tax 53.78 41.45 54.78 Tax 17.73 10.23 19.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.05 31.22 35.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.05 31.22 35.08 Minority Interest -10.63 -9.59 -12.26 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.42 21.63 22.82 Equity Share Capital 18.68 18.68 18.68 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.36 1.16 1.22 Diluted EPS 1.36 1.16 1.22 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.36 1.16 1.22 Diluted EPS 1.36 1.16 1.22 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited