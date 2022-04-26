 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Coffee Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 656.26 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 07:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Coffee are:

Net Sales at Rs 656.26 crore in March 2022 up 11% from Rs. 591.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.78 crore in March 2022 down 5.12% from Rs. 42.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.14 crore in March 2022 up 2.53% from Rs. 115.23 crore in March 2021.

Tata Coffee EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2021.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 218.30 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.82% returns over the last 6 months and 72.30% over the last 12 months.

Tata Coffee
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 656.26 626.07 591.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 656.26 626.07 591.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 256.44 210.93 195.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 134.07 79.97 99.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -66.94 18.63 -9.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 98.26 94.09 98.04
Depreciation 20.14 20.48 20.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 123.39 106.87 114.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.90 95.10 73.92
Other Income 7.10 7.45 20.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.00 102.55 94.75
Interest 9.93 10.39 12.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 88.07 92.16 82.58
Exceptional Items -1.70 -0.44 -3.16
P/L Before Tax 86.37 91.72 79.42
Tax 22.09 22.26 22.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.28 69.46 57.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.28 69.46 57.37
Minority Interest -23.50 -- -14.39
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 40.78 69.46 42.98
Equity Share Capital 18.68 18.68 18.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.18 2.37 2.30
Diluted EPS 2.18 2.37 2.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.18 2.37 2.30
Diluted EPS 2.18 2.37 2.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 26, 2022 07:44 pm
