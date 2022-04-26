Tata Coffee Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 656.26 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 656.26 crore in March 2022 up 11% from Rs. 591.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.78 crore in March 2022 down 5.12% from Rs. 42.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.14 crore in March 2022 up 2.53% from Rs. 115.23 crore in March 2021.

Tata Coffee EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2021.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 218.30 on April 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.82% returns over the last 6 months and 72.30% over the last 12 months.