Tata Coffee Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 591.23 crore, up 14.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 591.23 crore in March 2021 up 14.42% from Rs. 516.74 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.98 crore in March 2021 up 335.9% from Rs. 9.86 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.23 crore in March 2021 up 37.41% from Rs. 83.86 crore in March 2020.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2020.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 127.80 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.97% returns over the last 6 months and 69.83% over the last 12 months.