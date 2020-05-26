Tata Coffee Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 516.74 crore, up 12.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 516.74 crore in March 2020 up 12.21% from Rs. 460.52 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.86 crore in March 2020 down 6.01% from Rs. 10.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.86 crore in March 2020 up 25.26% from Rs. 66.95 crore in March 2019.

Tata Coffee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2019.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 71.05 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.52% returns over the last 6 months and -20.35% over the last 12 months.