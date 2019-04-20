Tata Coffee Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 460.52 crore, up 4.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 460.52 crore in March 2019 up 4.56% from Rs. 440.43 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.49 crore in March 2019 down 53.17% from Rs. 22.40 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.95 crore in March 2019 up 47.08% from Rs. 45.52 crore in March 2018.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2018.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 92.90 on April 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.21% returns over the last 6 months and -28.98% over the last 12 months.