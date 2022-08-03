Tata Coffee Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 662.23 crore, up 24.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 662.23 crore in June 2022 up 24.33% from Rs. 532.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.01 crore in June 2022 up 57.16% from Rs. 28.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.46 crore in June 2022 up 25.99% from Rs. 95.61 crore in June 2021.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in June 2021.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 224.25 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.68% returns over the last 6 months and 8.46% over the last 12 months.