Tata Coffee Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 662.23 crore, up 24.33% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Coffee are:

Net Sales at Rs 662.23 crore in June 2022 up 24.33% from Rs. 532.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.01 crore in June 2022 up 57.16% from Rs. 28.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.46 crore in June 2022 up 25.99% from Rs. 95.61 crore in June 2021.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in June 2021.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 224.25 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.68% returns over the last 6 months and 8.46% over the last 12 months.

Tata Coffee
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 662.23 656.26 532.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 662.23 656.26 532.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 284.76 256.44 201.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 107.48 134.07 97.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -75.18 -66.94 -48.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 98.35 98.26 90.77
Depreciation 20.26 20.14 19.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 130.18 123.39 100.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.38 90.90 70.42
Other Income 3.82 7.10 5.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.20 98.00 75.80
Interest 11.53 9.93 11.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 88.67 88.07 63.90
Exceptional Items -1.06 -1.70 -1.20
P/L Before Tax 87.61 86.37 62.70
Tax 22.12 22.09 16.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.49 64.28 46.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.49 64.28 46.00
Minority Interest -20.48 -23.50 -17.36
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.01 40.78 28.64
Equity Share Capital 18.68 18.68 18.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.41 2.18 1.53
Diluted EPS 2.41 2.18 1.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.41 2.18 1.53
Diluted EPS 2.41 2.18 1.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
