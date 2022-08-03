English
    Tata Coffee Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 662.23 crore, up 24.33% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Coffee are:

    Net Sales at Rs 662.23 crore in June 2022 up 24.33% from Rs. 532.65 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.01 crore in June 2022 up 57.16% from Rs. 28.64 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.46 crore in June 2022 up 25.99% from Rs. 95.61 crore in June 2021.

    Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in June 2021.

    Tata Coffee shares closed at 224.25 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.68% returns over the last 6 months and 8.46% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Coffee
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations662.23656.26532.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations662.23656.26532.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials284.76256.44201.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods107.48134.0797.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-75.18-66.94-48.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost98.3598.2690.77
    Depreciation20.2620.1419.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses130.18123.39100.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.3890.9070.42
    Other Income3.827.105.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.2098.0075.80
    Interest11.539.9311.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax88.6788.0763.90
    Exceptional Items-1.06-1.70-1.20
    P/L Before Tax87.6186.3762.70
    Tax22.1222.0916.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.4964.2846.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.4964.2846.00
    Minority Interest-20.48-23.50-17.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates45.0140.7828.64
    Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.412.181.53
    Diluted EPS2.412.181.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.412.181.53
    Diluted EPS2.412.181.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
