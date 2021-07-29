Tata Coffee Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 532.65 crore, down 9.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 532.65 crore in June 2021 down 9.34% from Rs. 587.53 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.64 crore in June 2021 down 20.31% from Rs. 35.94 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.61 crore in June 2021 down 16.81% from Rs. 114.93 crore in June 2020.

Tata Coffee EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.92 in June 2020.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 215.10 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 90.95% returns over the last 6 months and 158.22% over the last 12 months.