Tata Coffee Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 466.67 crore, up 10.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 466.67 crore in June 2019 up 10.54% from Rs. 422.16 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.14 crore in June 2019 up 2.36% from Rs. 21.63 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.70 crore in June 2019 up 19.06% from Rs. 70.30 crore in June 2018.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.16 in June 2018.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 74.50 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.55% returns over the last 6 months and -34.88% over the last 12 months.