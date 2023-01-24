Tata Coffee Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 746.66 crore, up 19.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Coffee are:Net Sales at Rs 746.66 crore in December 2022 up 19.26% from Rs. 626.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.63 crore in December 2022 down 61.66% from Rs. 69.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.93 crore in December 2022 down 17.96% from Rs. 123.03 crore in December 2021.
Tata Coffee EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in December 2021.
|Tata Coffee shares closed at 215.25 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.73% returns over the last 6 months and 3.49% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Coffee
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|746.66
|718.26
|626.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|746.66
|718.26
|626.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|307.27
|301.65
|210.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|62.50
|115.80
|79.97
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|53.46
|-15.11
|18.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|104.45
|100.01
|94.09
|Depreciation
|21.92
|20.71
|20.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|126.15
|133.84
|106.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|70.91
|61.36
|95.10
|Other Income
|8.10
|4.43
|7.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|79.01
|65.79
|102.55
|Interest
|21.28
|15.41
|10.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|57.73
|50.38
|92.16
|Exceptional Items
|-0.65
|136.70
|-0.44
|P/L Before Tax
|57.08
|187.08
|91.72
|Tax
|18.68
|40.15
|22.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|38.40
|146.93
|69.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|38.40
|146.93
|69.46
|Minority Interest
|-11.77
|-4.53
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|26.63
|142.40
|69.46
|Equity Share Capital
|18.68
|18.68
|18.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.43
|7.62
|2.37
|Diluted EPS
|1.43
|7.62
|2.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.43
|7.87
|2.37
|Diluted EPS
|1.43
|7.62
|2.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited