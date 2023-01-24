Tata Coffee Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 746.66 crore, up 19.26% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 746.66 718.26 626.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 746.66 718.26 626.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 307.27 301.65 210.93 Purchase of Traded Goods 62.50 115.80 79.97 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 53.46 -15.11 18.63 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 104.45 100.01 94.09 Depreciation 21.92 20.71 20.48 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 126.15 133.84 106.87 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.91 61.36 95.10 Other Income 8.10 4.43 7.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.01 65.79 102.55 Interest 21.28 15.41 10.39 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.73 50.38 92.16 Exceptional Items -0.65 136.70 -0.44 P/L Before Tax 57.08 187.08 91.72 Tax 18.68 40.15 22.26 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.40 146.93 69.46 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.40 146.93 69.46 Minority Interest -11.77 -4.53 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.63 142.40 69.46 Equity Share Capital 18.68 18.68 18.68 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.43 7.62 2.37 Diluted EPS 1.43 7.62 2.37 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.43 7.87 2.37 Diluted EPS 1.43 7.62 2.37 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited