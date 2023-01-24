English
    Tata Coffee Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 746.66 crore, up 19.26% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Coffee are:Net Sales at Rs 746.66 crore in December 2022 up 19.26% from Rs. 626.07 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.63 crore in December 2022 down 61.66% from Rs. 69.46 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.93 crore in December 2022 down 17.96% from Rs. 123.03 crore in December 2021.
    Tata Coffee EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in December 2021.Tata Coffee shares closed at 215.25 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.73% returns over the last 6 months and 3.49% over the last 12 months.
    Tata Coffee
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations746.66718.26626.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations746.66718.26626.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials307.27301.65210.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods62.50115.8079.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks53.46-15.1118.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost104.45100.0194.09
    Depreciation21.9220.7120.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses126.15133.84106.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.9161.3695.10
    Other Income8.104.437.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.0165.79102.55
    Interest21.2815.4110.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.7350.3892.16
    Exceptional Items-0.65136.70-0.44
    P/L Before Tax57.08187.0891.72
    Tax18.6840.1522.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.40146.9369.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.40146.9369.46
    Minority Interest-11.77-4.53--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.63142.4069.46
    Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.437.622.37
    Diluted EPS1.437.622.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.437.872.37
    Diluted EPS1.437.622.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
