Tata Coffee Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 532.76 crore, up 6.25% Y-o-Y

January 27, 2021 / 07:26 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Coffee are:

Net Sales at Rs 532.76 crore in December 2020 up 6.25% from Rs. 501.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.52 crore in December 2020 up 26.59% from Rs. 24.90 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.80 crore in December 2020 up 13.81% from Rs. 89.45 crore in December 2019.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2019.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 116.65 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.43% returns over the last 6 months and 14.36% over the last 12 months.

Tata Coffee
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations532.76543.43501.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations532.76543.43501.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials164.18181.39183.06
Purchase of Traded Goods59.5373.5257.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.5022.814.34
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost87.3879.9782.48
Depreciation20.7420.6520.51
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses87.8097.0588.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.6368.0464.61
Other Income5.433.204.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.0671.2468.94
Interest13.0813.3715.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.9857.8753.28
Exceptional Items----5.75
P/L Before Tax67.9857.8759.03
Tax17.8015.4717.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.1842.4041.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.1842.4041.99
Minority Interest-18.66-19.20-17.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.5223.2024.90
Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.691.241.33
Diluted EPS1.691.241.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.691.241.33
Diluted EPS1.691.241.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results #Tata Coffee
first published: Jan 27, 2021 07:11 pm

