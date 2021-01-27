Tata Coffee Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 532.76 crore, up 6.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 532.76 crore in December 2020 up 6.25% from Rs. 501.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.52 crore in December 2020 up 26.59% from Rs. 24.90 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.80 crore in December 2020 up 13.81% from Rs. 89.45 crore in December 2019.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2019.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 116.65 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.43% returns over the last 6 months and 14.36% over the last 12 months.