Tata Coffee Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 501.42 crore, up 7.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 501.42 crore in December 2019 up 7.75% from Rs. 465.37 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.90 crore in December 2019 up 121.73% from Rs. 11.23 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.45 crore in December 2019 up 49.01% from Rs. 60.03 crore in December 2018.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2018.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 99.35 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)