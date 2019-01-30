Tata Coffee Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 465.37 crore, up 23.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 465.37 crore in December 2018 up 23.41% from Rs. 377.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.23 crore in December 2018 down 86.73% from Rs. 84.61 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.03 crore in December 2018 down 24.68% from Rs. 79.70 crore in December 2017.

Tata Coffee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2017.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 90.85 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.48% returns over the last 6 months and -39.63% over the last 12 months.