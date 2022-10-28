 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Chemicals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,185.00 crore, up 39.91% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,185.00 crore in September 2022 up 39.91% from Rs. 847.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.00 crore in September 2022 up 56.76% from Rs. 155.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 345.00 crore in September 2022 up 45.98% from Rs. 236.33 crore in September 2021.

Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 9.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.09 in September 2021.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 1,188.15 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.88% returns over the last 6 months and 21.17% over the last 12 months.

Tata Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,185.00 1,225.00 847.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,185.00 1,225.00 847.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 255.00 238.00 165.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 45.00 44.00 21.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.00 -32.00 29.74
Power & Fuel 283.00 -- --
Employees Cost 58.00 66.00 59.02
Depreciation 60.00 60.00 54.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 254.00 511.00 379.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 234.00 338.00 136.63
Other Income 51.00 161.00 44.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 285.00 499.00 181.38
Interest 8.00 4.00 4.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 277.00 495.00 176.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 277.00 495.00 176.68
Tax 34.00 114.00 42.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 243.00 381.00 134.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 20.44
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 243.00 381.00 155.01
Equity Share Capital 255.00 255.00 254.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.54 14.96 6.09
Diluted EPS 9.54 14.96 6.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.53 14.96 6.09
Diluted EPS 9.54 14.96 6.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:44 am
