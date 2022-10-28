English
    Tata Chemicals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,185.00 crore, up 39.91% Y-o-Y

    October 28, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,185.00 crore in September 2022 up 39.91% from Rs. 847.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.00 crore in September 2022 up 56.76% from Rs. 155.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 345.00 crore in September 2022 up 45.98% from Rs. 236.33 crore in September 2021.

    Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 9.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.09 in September 2021.

    Tata Chemicals shares closed at 1,188.15 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.88% returns over the last 6 months and 21.17% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,185.001,225.00847.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,185.001,225.00847.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials255.00238.00165.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods45.0044.0021.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.00-32.0029.74
    Power & Fuel283.00----
    Employees Cost58.0066.0059.02
    Depreciation60.0060.0054.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses254.00511.00379.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax234.00338.00136.63
    Other Income51.00161.0044.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax285.00499.00181.38
    Interest8.004.004.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax277.00495.00176.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax277.00495.00176.68
    Tax34.00114.0042.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities243.00381.00134.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----20.44
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period243.00381.00155.01
    Equity Share Capital255.00255.00254.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.5414.966.09
    Diluted EPS9.5414.966.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.5314.966.09
    Diluted EPS9.5414.966.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:44 am
