Tata Chemicals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,185.00 crore, up 39.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,185.00 crore in September 2022 up 39.91% from Rs. 847.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.00 crore in September 2022 up 56.76% from Rs. 155.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 345.00 crore in September 2022 up 45.98% from Rs. 236.33 crore in September 2021.

Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 9.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.09 in September 2021.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 1,188.15 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.88% returns over the last 6 months and 21.17% over the last 12 months.