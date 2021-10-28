Tata Chemicals Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 847.00 crore, up 18.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 847.00 crore in September 2021 up 18.06% from Rs. 717.46 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.01 crore in September 2021 up 14.74% from Rs. 135.10 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.33 crore in September 2021 up 7.87% from Rs. 219.08 crore in September 2020.

Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 6.09 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.30 in September 2020.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 997.40 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.29% returns over the last 6 months and 208.65% over the last 12 months.