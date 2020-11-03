172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|tata-chemicals-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-717-46-crore-down-29-7-y-o-y-6057271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:52 AM IST

Tata Chemicals Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 717.46 crore, down 29.7% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 717.46 crore in September 2020 down 29.7% from Rs. 1,020.57 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.10 crore in September 2020 down 53.99% from Rs. 293.65 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.08 crore in September 2020 down 39.71% from Rs. 363.35 crore in September 2019.

Tata Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.30 in September 2020 from Rs. 11.53 in September 2019.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 313.50 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.53% returns over the last 6 months and 12.06% over the last 12 months.

Tata Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations717.46627.981,020.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations717.46627.981,020.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials153.8984.09156.74
Purchase of Traded Goods34.4133.1974.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.7019.48-32.90
Power & Fuel--98.00132.57
Employees Cost71.1458.7069.08
Depreciation48.7847.5636.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses344.37178.82351.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.57108.14231.96
Other Income102.7338.5395.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax170.30146.67327.05
Interest4.484.3714.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax165.82142.30312.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax165.82142.30312.15
Tax30.7233.5318.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities135.10108.77293.65
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period135.10108.77293.65
Equity Share Capital254.82254.82254.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.304.2711.53
Diluted EPS5.304.2711.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.304.2711.53
Diluted EPS5.304.2711.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Chemicals

