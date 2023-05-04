English
    Tata Chemicals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,302.00 crore, up 16.81% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 1,302.00 crore in March 2023 up 16.81% from Rs. 1,114.61 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.00 crore in March 2023 down 18.94% from Rs. 262.76 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 322.00 crore in March 2023 down 15.06% from Rs. 379.11 crore in March 2022.
    Tata Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.31 in March 2022.Tata Chemicals shares closed at 993.10 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.27% returns over the last 6 months and 3.52% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,302.001,218.001,114.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,302.001,218.001,114.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials291.00354.00289.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.0021.0058.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.00-97.00-29.24
    Power & Fuel--318.00214.71
    Employees Cost85.0065.0063.61
    Depreciation63.0062.0058.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses621.00273.00240.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax196.00222.00218.43
    Other Income63.0026.00102.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax259.00248.00320.94
    Interest10.004.005.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax249.00244.00315.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax249.00244.00315.19
    Tax36.0054.0047.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities213.00190.00268.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----5.38
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period213.00190.00262.76
    Equity Share Capital255.00255.00254.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.357.4610.31
    Diluted EPS8.357.4610.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.357.4610.31
    Diluted EPS8.357.4610.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

