Tata Chemicals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,302.00 crore, up 16.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 1,302.00 crore in March 2023 up 16.81% from Rs. 1,114.61 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.00 crore in March 2023 down 18.94% from Rs. 262.76 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 322.00 crore in March 2023 down 15.06% from Rs. 379.11 crore in March 2022.
Tata Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.31 in March 2022.
|Tata Chemicals shares closed at 993.10 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.27% returns over the last 6 months and 3.52% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,302.00
|1,218.00
|1,114.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,302.00
|1,218.00
|1,114.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|291.00
|354.00
|289.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.00
|21.00
|58.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|26.00
|-97.00
|-29.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|318.00
|214.71
|Employees Cost
|85.00
|65.00
|63.61
|Depreciation
|63.00
|62.00
|58.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|621.00
|273.00
|240.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|196.00
|222.00
|218.43
|Other Income
|63.00
|26.00
|102.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|259.00
|248.00
|320.94
|Interest
|10.00
|4.00
|5.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|249.00
|244.00
|315.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|249.00
|244.00
|315.19
|Tax
|36.00
|54.00
|47.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|213.00
|190.00
|268.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-5.38
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|213.00
|190.00
|262.76
|Equity Share Capital
|255.00
|255.00
|254.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.35
|7.46
|10.31
|Diluted EPS
|8.35
|7.46
|10.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.35
|7.46
|10.31
|Diluted EPS
|8.35
|7.46
|10.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited