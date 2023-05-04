Tata Chemicals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,302.00 crore, up 16.81% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,302.00 1,218.00 1,114.61 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,302.00 1,218.00 1,114.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 291.00 354.00 289.60 Purchase of Traded Goods 20.00 21.00 58.81 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 26.00 -97.00 -29.24 Power & Fuel -- 318.00 214.71 Employees Cost 85.00 65.00 63.61 Depreciation 63.00 62.00 58.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 621.00 273.00 240.52 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 196.00 222.00 218.43 Other Income 63.00 26.00 102.51 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 259.00 248.00 320.94 Interest 10.00 4.00 5.75 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 249.00 244.00 315.19 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 249.00 244.00 315.19 Tax 36.00 54.00 47.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 213.00 190.00 268.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -5.38 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 213.00 190.00 262.76 Equity Share Capital 255.00 255.00 254.82 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.35 7.46 10.31 Diluted EPS 8.35 7.46 10.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.35 7.46 10.31 Diluted EPS 8.35 7.46 10.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited