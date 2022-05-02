 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Chemicals Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,114.61 crore, up 32.5% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,114.61 crore in March 2022 up 32.5% from Rs. 841.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 262.76 crore in March 2022 up 119.7% from Rs. 119.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 379.11 crore in March 2022 up 75.36% from Rs. 216.19 crore in March 2021.

Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 10.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.69 in March 2021.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 940.15 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.30% returns over the last 6 months and 23.18% over the last 12 months.

Tata Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,114.61 931.48 841.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,114.61 931.48 841.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 289.60 202.07 175.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 58.81 35.13 46.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.24 -13.20 11.70
Power & Fuel 214.71 -- 125.88
Employees Cost 63.61 62.52 60.77
Depreciation 58.17 55.81 52.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 240.52 400.54 256.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 218.43 188.61 111.86
Other Income 102.51 29.36 52.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 320.94 217.97 163.86
Interest 5.75 4.34 5.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 315.19 213.63 158.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 315.19 213.63 158.18
Tax 47.05 57.93 38.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 268.14 155.70 119.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -5.38 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 262.76 155.70 119.60
Equity Share Capital 254.82 254.82 254.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.31 6.11 4.69
Diluted EPS 10.31 6.11 4.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.31 6.11 4.69
Diluted EPS 10.31 6.11 4.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 08:52 am
