Tata Chemicals Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 841.20 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 841.20 crore in March 2021 up 14.6% from Rs. 734.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.60 crore in March 2021 down 98.12% from Rs. 6,354.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.19 crore in March 2021 up 15.12% from Rs. 187.79 crore in March 2020.

Tata Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.69 in March 2021 from Rs. 249.44 in March 2020.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 783.15 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 152.51% returns over the last 6 months and 178.60% over the last 12 months.