 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Chemicals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,225.00 crore, up 47.98% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,225.00 crore in June 2022 up 47.98% from Rs. 827.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.00 crore in June 2022 up 67.04% from Rs. 228.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 559.00 crore in June 2022 up 64.37% from Rs. 340.08 crore in June 2021.

Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 14.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.95 in June 2021.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 957.00 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.14% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.

Tata Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,225.00 1,114.61 827.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,225.00 1,114.61 827.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 238.00 289.60 156.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 44.00 58.81 45.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.00 -29.24 -30.25
Power & Fuel -- 214.71 --
Employees Cost 66.00 63.61 63.31
Depreciation 60.00 58.17 53.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 511.00 240.52 353.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 338.00 218.43 185.29
Other Income 161.00 102.51 101.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 499.00 320.94 286.60
Interest 4.00 5.75 4.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 495.00 315.19 282.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 495.00 315.19 282.11
Tax 114.00 47.05 54.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 381.00 268.14 228.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -5.38 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 381.00 262.76 228.09
Equity Share Capital 255.00 254.82 254.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.96 10.31 8.95
Diluted EPS 14.96 10.31 8.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.96 10.31 8.95
Diluted EPS 14.96 10.31 8.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Chemicals
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.