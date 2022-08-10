Tata Chemicals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,225.00 crore, up 47.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,225.00 crore in June 2022 up 47.98% from Rs. 827.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.00 crore in June 2022 up 67.04% from Rs. 228.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 559.00 crore in June 2022 up 64.37% from Rs. 340.08 crore in June 2021.

Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 14.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.95 in June 2021.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 957.00 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.14% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.