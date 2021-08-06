Tata Chemicals Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 827.84 crore, up 31.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 827.84 crore in June 2021 up 31.83% from Rs. 627.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 228.09 crore in June 2021 up 109.7% from Rs. 108.77 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 340.08 crore in June 2021 up 75.09% from Rs. 194.23 crore in June 2020.

Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 8.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.27 in June 2020.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 769.30 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.53% returns over the last 6 months and 159.07% over the last 12 months.