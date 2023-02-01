Tata Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,218.00 crore, up 30.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 1,218.00 crore in December 2022 up 30.76% from Rs. 931.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.00 crore in December 2022 up 22.03% from Rs. 155.70 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.00 crore in December 2022 up 13.23% from Rs. 273.78 crore in December 2021.
Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 7.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.11 in December 2021.
|Tata Chemicals shares closed at 973.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.11% returns over the last 6 months and 2.11% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,218.00
|1,185.00
|931.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,218.00
|1,185.00
|931.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|354.00
|255.00
|202.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.00
|45.00
|35.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-97.00
|-4.00
|-13.20
|Power & Fuel
|318.00
|283.00
|--
|Employees Cost
|65.00
|58.00
|62.52
|Depreciation
|62.00
|60.00
|55.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|273.00
|254.00
|400.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|222.00
|234.00
|188.61
|Other Income
|26.00
|51.00
|29.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|248.00
|285.00
|217.97
|Interest
|4.00
|8.00
|4.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|244.00
|277.00
|213.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|244.00
|277.00
|213.63
|Tax
|54.00
|34.00
|57.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|190.00
|243.00
|155.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|190.00
|243.00
|155.70
|Equity Share Capital
|255.00
|255.00
|254.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.46
|9.54
|6.11
|Diluted EPS
|7.46
|9.54
|6.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.46
|9.53
|6.11
|Diluted EPS
|7.46
|9.54
|6.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited