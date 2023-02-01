Tata Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,218.00 crore, up 30.76% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,218.00 1,185.00 931.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,218.00 1,185.00 931.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 354.00 255.00 202.07 Purchase of Traded Goods 21.00 45.00 35.13 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -97.00 -4.00 -13.20 Power & Fuel 318.00 283.00 -- Employees Cost 65.00 58.00 62.52 Depreciation 62.00 60.00 55.81 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 273.00 254.00 400.54 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 222.00 234.00 188.61 Other Income 26.00 51.00 29.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 248.00 285.00 217.97 Interest 4.00 8.00 4.34 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 244.00 277.00 213.63 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 244.00 277.00 213.63 Tax 54.00 34.00 57.93 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 190.00 243.00 155.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 190.00 243.00 155.70 Equity Share Capital 255.00 255.00 254.82 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.46 9.54 6.11 Diluted EPS 7.46 9.54 6.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.46 9.53 6.11 Diluted EPS 7.46 9.54 6.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited