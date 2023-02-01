English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tata Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,218.00 crore, up 30.76% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 1,218.00 crore in December 2022 up 30.76% from Rs. 931.48 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.00 crore in December 2022 up 22.03% from Rs. 155.70 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.00 crore in December 2022 up 13.23% from Rs. 273.78 crore in December 2021.
    Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 7.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.11 in December 2021.Tata Chemicals shares closed at 973.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.11% returns over the last 6 months and 2.11% over the last 12 months.
    Tata Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,218.001,185.00931.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,218.001,185.00931.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials354.00255.00202.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.0045.0035.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-97.00-4.00-13.20
    Power & Fuel318.00283.00--
    Employees Cost65.0058.0062.52
    Depreciation62.0060.0055.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses273.00254.00400.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax222.00234.00188.61
    Other Income26.0051.0029.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax248.00285.00217.97
    Interest4.008.004.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax244.00277.00213.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax244.00277.00213.63
    Tax54.0034.0057.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities190.00243.00155.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period190.00243.00155.70
    Equity Share Capital255.00255.00254.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.469.546.11
    Diluted EPS7.469.546.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.469.536.11
    Diluted EPS7.469.546.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited