Tata Chemicals Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 812.24 crore, up 6.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 812.24 crore in December 2020 up 6.96% from Rs. 759.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.64 crore in December 2020 down 0.52% from Rs. 116.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.53 crore in December 2020 down 12.6% from Rs. 229.44 crore in December 2019.

Tata Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.54 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.55 in December 2019.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 489.75 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 63.44% returns over the last 6 months and 48.62% over the last 12 months.