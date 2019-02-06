Tata Chemicals Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,019.04 crore, up 11.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,019.04 crore in December 2018 up 11.74% from Rs. 911.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.37 crore in December 2018 down 64.96% from Rs. 366.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.68 crore in December 2018 up 1.75% from Rs. 243.41 crore in December 2017.

Tata Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 14.38 in December 2017.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 645.70 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.83% returns over the last 6 months and -7.15% over the last 12 months.