Tata Chemicals Q4 review: Capital allocation key to future growth

Tata Chemicals’ (TCHL) fourth-quarter performance was mixed, as gains in North America and Africa were offset by weakness in Europe and in its fertilizer arm Rallis. Revenues increased only 2 percent year-on-year, but better realisations in the inorganic chemicals business and efficiencies in the North American operations lifted consolidated operating profits 8 percent YoY. Net profit increased 23 percent YoY, helped by tax benefits.

At the standalone level, interest costs fell as the company repaid some of the loans with the proceeds from the sale of its urea and phosphatic fertilizer businesses. However, at the consolidated level, interest costs jumped 21 percent as it converted a part of its short-term debt into long-term debt.

Standalone results – Inorganic chemicals business had yet another strong quarter. Better realisations boosted margins though soda ash volumes fell 10 percent. Production and sales volumes for the salt business improved significantly.

US business remains steady - The North American segment reported a decent performance with almost 21 percent increase in operating profits along with an 8 percent YoY increase in volumes. Realisations, however, remained weak. Net profits got a leg up from non-recurring income.

Europe business – Volumes in the European business declined and operating profit contracted almost 7 percent. A weak rupee vis-à-vis the Euro led to some improvement in realisations.

Africa business – The region saw a robust 50 percent uptick in operating profit with strong volumes and cost savings. A change in the market mix brought about improved realisations.

Rallis – Profits fell sharply as the Rabi sowing season was affected by weak monsoon. Raw material supplies from China were hit due to a closure of many units in that country on environmental grounds. This pushed up raw material costs for chemical companies in general, including Rallis. With a weak season and high competition, the company had little pricing power and was unable to hike prices. Margins were affected by 1. down-trading (switching to a cheaper alternative) by farmers due to a weak season 2. increase in employee costs on account of new recruitments for a contract research 3. uptick in interest expenses and other expenses 4. one-time forex loss

Outlook

Due to low profitability and operational complexity due to the urea and phosphate fertilizer business, TCHL has now strategically exited the fertilizer business. To focus on its core businesses, the company has transferred all remaining agribusiness to Rallis.

The exit from the fertilizer business has freed up working capital, making the standalone balance sheet net debt free. The company has reclassified a portion of its short-term debt to a long-term debt due to which there seems to be a debt uptick in the consolidated balance sheet. Going forward the company intends to deploy the available cash for the expansion of the specialty chemical and the consumer products portfolios which have better margins and have the capability to drive up growth for the company. This would be something to watch out for in the coming year.

The stock has corrected around 2 percent in the last one month and is 7 percent below its 52-week high. After this, it is trading at FY19E Enterprise Value/EBITDA of 8.5 times. A successful deployment of capital in high margin businesses can improve earnings and trigger further re-rating.

Follow @Ruchiagrawal

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research Page.