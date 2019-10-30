Tata Chemicals Q2 net profit up 10% at Rs 355 crore

Tata Chemicals reported 10.3 percent YoY jump in its consolidated Q2FY20 net profit at Rs 355 crore versus profit of Rs 321.7 crore.

Revenue of the company was up 4.1 percent at Rs 3,083.5 crore against Rs 2,960.6 crore YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 5.5 percent at Rs 635 crore against Rs 602 crore and EBITDA margin was up at 20.6 percent versus 20.3 percent YoY.

Tax expense for the quarter stood at Rs 38.8 crore versus Rs 120 crore.