App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Chemicals Q2 net profit up 10% at Rs 355 crore

Revenue of the company was up 4.1 percent at Rs 3,083.5 crore against Rs 2,960.6 crore, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Chemicals reported 10.3 percent YoY jump in its consolidated Q2FY20 net profit at Rs 355 crore versus profit of Rs 321.7 crore.

Revenue of the company was up 4.1 percent at Rs 3,083.5 crore against Rs 2,960.6 crore YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 5.5 percent at Rs 635 crore against Rs 602 crore and EBITDA margin was up at 20.6 percent versus 20.3 percent YoY.

Close

Tax expense for the quarter stood at Rs 38.8 crore versus Rs 120 crore.

At 1512 hrs, Tata Chemicals was quoting at Rs 612.45, down Rs 8.95, or 1.44 percent on the BSE.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 03:21 pm

tags #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.