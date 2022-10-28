 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Chemicals Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,239.00 crore, up 40.24% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,239.00 crore in September 2022 up 40.24% from Rs. 3,022.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 633.00 crore in September 2022 up 186.22% from Rs. 221.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 980.00 crore in September 2022 up 75.86% from Rs. 557.26 crore in September 2021.

Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 24.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.68 in September 2021.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 1,188.15 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.88% returns over the last 6 months and 21.17% over the last 12 months.

Tata Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,239.00 3,995.00 3,022.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,239.00 3,995.00 3,022.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 770.00 780.00 554.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 110.00 141.00 72.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 95.00 -126.00 65.49
Power & Fuel 732.00 -- --
Employees Cost 397.00 406.00 374.35
Depreciation 218.00 213.00 199.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,215.00 1,779.00 1,454.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 702.00 802.00 300.95
Other Income 60.00 46.00 56.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 762.00 848.00 357.32
Interest 86.00 80.00 83.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 676.00 768.00 273.51
Exceptional Items -- -- -11.04
P/L Before Tax 676.00 768.00 262.47
Tax 38.00 156.00 72.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 638.00 612.00 190.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -5.00 -4.00 20.44
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 633.00 608.00 210.62
Minority Interest -52.00 -48.00 -46.86
Share Of P/L Of Associates 47.00 29.00 57.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 633.00 589.00 221.16
Equity Share Capital 255.00 255.00 254.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.65 23.12 8.68
Diluted EPS 24.65 23.12 8.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.82 23.12 8.68
Diluted EPS 24.65 23.12 8.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
