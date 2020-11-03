Tata Chemicals Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,609.35 crore, down 15.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,609.35 crore in September 2020 down 15.38% from Rs. 3,083.50 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.47 crore in September 2020 down 80.15% from Rs. 355.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 454.80 crore in September 2020 down 37.48% from Rs. 727.42 crore in September 2019.

Tata Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.77 in September 2020 from Rs. 13.93 in September 2019.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 313.50 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.53% returns over the last 6 months and 12.06% over the last 12 months.