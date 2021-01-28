MARKET NEWS

Tata Chemicals consolidated Q3 PAT down 3.66% to Rs 160.85 crore

Income from operations on a consolidated basis dipped 0.7 percent to Rs 2,606 crore as compared to Rs 2,623 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

PTI
January 28, 2021 / 10:21 PM IST
 
 
Tata Chemicals on Thursday reported a 3.66 percent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 160.85 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. The company's PAT stood at Rs 166.97 crore during the corresponding period of 2019-20, Tata Chemicals said in a statement.

Income from operations on a consolidated basis dipped 0.7 percent to Rs 2,606 crore as compared to Rs 2,623 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

"While we are focusing on business continuity, the health and safety of our employees and partners still remain our priority," Tata Chemicals Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan said. In the coming quarters, the company expects a greater recovery in production and demand, given the commencement of the vaccination drive in India, he added.

"Our business strategy going forward will be scaling up the value chain across our verticals with increased efforts towards R&D and innovation," Mukundan said.
TAGS: #Business #Results #Tata Chemicals
first published: Jan 28, 2021 10:21 pm

