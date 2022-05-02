Tata Chemicals Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,480.67 crore, up 32.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,480.67 crore in March 2022 up 32.03% from Rs. 2,636.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 438.17 crore in March 2022 up 3622.77% from Rs. 11.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 763.61 crore in March 2022 up 119.91% from Rs. 347.23 crore in March 2021.

Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 17.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2021.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 940.15 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.30% returns over the last 6 months and 23.18% over the last 12 months.