Tata Chemicals Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,378.09 crore, down 7.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,378.09 crore in March 2020 down 7.16% from Rs. 2,561.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,421.45 crore in March 2020 up 1471.15% from Rs. 408.71 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 475.71 crore in March 2020 down 10.52% from Rs. 531.63 crore in March 2019.

Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 252.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 16.05 in March 2019.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 293.20 on May 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 19.68% over the last 12 months.