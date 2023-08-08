English
    Tata Chemicals Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,218.00 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,218.00 crore in June 2023 up 5.58% from Rs. 3,995.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 532.00 crore in June 2023 down 9.68% from Rs. 589.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,092.00 crore in June 2023 up 2.92% from Rs. 1,061.00 crore in June 2022.

    Tata Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 23.12 in June 2022.

    Tata Chemicals shares closed at 1,039.20 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.23% returns over the last 6 months and 9.30% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,218.004,407.003,995.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,218.004,407.003,995.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials702.00630.00780.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods152.0041.00141.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-146.00189.00-126.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost458.00457.00406.00
    Depreciation229.00234.00213.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,009.002,125.001,779.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax814.00731.00802.00
    Other Income49.0075.0046.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax863.00806.00848.00
    Interest123.00133.0080.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax740.00673.00768.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax740.00673.00768.00
    Tax171.00-8.00156.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities569.00681.00612.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items9.00-2.00-4.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period578.00679.00608.00
    Minority Interest-55.0017.00-48.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates9.0013.0029.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates532.00709.00589.00
    Equity Share Capital255.00255.00255.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.8827.8323.12
    Diluted EPS20.8827.8323.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.8827.8323.12
    Diluted EPS20.8827.8323.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

