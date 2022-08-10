 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Chemicals Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,995.00 crore, up 34.18% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,995.00 crore in June 2022 up 34.18% from Rs. 2,977.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 589.00 crore in June 2022 up 104.54% from Rs. 287.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,061.00 crore in June 2022 up 61.86% from Rs. 655.52 crore in June 2021.

Tata Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 23.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.30 in June 2021.

Tata Chemicals shares closed at 957.00 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.14% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.

Tata Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,995.00 3,480.67 2,977.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,995.00 3,480.67 2,977.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 780.00 717.09 539.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 141.00 82.31 93.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -126.00 -97.81 17.28
Power & Fuel -- 646.89 --
Employees Cost 406.00 397.60 375.34
Depreciation 213.00 205.31 197.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,779.00 1,077.22 1,349.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 802.00 452.06 403.78
Other Income 46.00 106.24 54.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 848.00 558.30 458.07
Interest 80.00 69.23 81.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 768.00 489.07 376.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 768.00 489.07 376.86
Tax 156.00 42.85 85.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 612.00 446.22 291.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -4.00 -24.81 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 608.00 421.41 291.60
Minority Interest -48.00 -7.26 -54.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates 29.00 24.02 50.73
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 589.00 438.17 287.96
Equity Share Capital 255.00 254.82 254.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.12 17.20 11.30
Diluted EPS 23.12 17.20 11.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.12 17.20 11.30
Diluted EPS 23.12 17.20 11.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
